Federal infrastructure bill that is nearing vote in congress would pour billions of dollars into expanding high-speed internet in Texas

WASHINGTON — The federal infrastructure bill that is nearing a vote in congress would pour billions of dollars into expanding high-speed internet in Texas.

$6.5 billion will go toward the effort if the current version of the billion, which includes $65 billion total for broadband, is passed by congress and signed into law, said Robert Scott, the founder of the Texas Rural Broadband Coalition.

The federal dollars would go a long way to get everyone connected who is not already connected, said Shirley Bloomfield, CEO of the Rural Broadband Association, which represents community internet service providers.

She explained the federal funding is important because otherwise it would not make economic sense for profit-focused providers to upgrade infrastructure in rural areas in particular.

“So when you start thinking about that infrastructure, it is so much more expensive in these rural areas, because you’ve got so many fewer subscribers,” she said.

Across Texas, 17% of students don’t have internet access, according to a recent survey conducted by the Texas Education Agency.

“About 10 to 12% of Americans would like to have broadband, but don’t have it in their lives. And many of them cite cost,” said Lee Rainie, Director of Internet and Technology Research at the Pew Research Center.

For other Americans, the obstacle isn’t the cost of paying for the internet, it’s that the internet service providers simply haven’t connected their homes to service.

Connecting Americans online is critical for students, said Nicol Turner Lee, a fellow at the Brookings Institute. Without high-speed internet, students can get left behind, she said.

“And no student should not have the broadband service that they need to be able to successfully get online, whether it’s a hotspot or it’s the ability to get affordable broadband at home,” Lee said.

It’s that second issue that Lee says needs to be addressed further.

“There are gonna be a lot of people in this society that are going to have to choose between broadband or bread,” Lee said. “And we want to make sure that the federal and state government agencies allow people to not make that hard choice.”