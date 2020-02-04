1  of  17
Closings and Delays
Amarillo College Amarillo College Hereford Campus Clarendon ISD Clovis Municipal Schools Dimmitt ISD Eastern New Mexico University Grandview-Hopkins ISD Groom ISD Happy ISD Hart ISD Hope Choice Pregnancy Center Nazareth ISD Portales Municipal Schools St. Laurence Parish TTUHSC Tulia ISD West Texas A&M University

TxDOT Highway Conditions

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss