AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — TxDOT is reporting a wreck on I-40 that has closed I-40 westbound at Arnot Road.

Officials say traffic is being diverted to the frontage road and through the Bushland intersection before reentering the interstate.

TxDOT officials say this will impact the morning commute for Bushland ISD students and parents dropping off children.

Officials say to use extra time and caution this morning.