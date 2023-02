AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Texas Department of Transportation report a wreck on I-40 that has closed the eastbound lanes at mile marker 22 near Adrian.

According to a TxDOT Twitter post, drivers can expect delays and should avoid travel if possible.

