Update 1:38 p.m.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported the following roads are closed due to inclement weather:

I-40 at Soncy going westbound to the New Mexico state line;

US 87 Northbound from FM 1719 to the state line; and

US 54 From the New Mexico state line to the Oklahoma state line (through Texas).

DPS asked that people avoid travel if possible.

Original Story

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Monday, after the Texas Panhandle, Oklahoma, and eastern New Mexico were hit by winter weather conditions, multiple accidents and road closures were reported around the region.

According to county officials and the Texas Department of Transportation, road closures and traffic impacts on Monday due to weather conditions included:

US 87 from Dalhart to the New Mexico state line;

I-40 west of Tucumcari, N.M.;

Highway 287 South from Boise City, Okla. to the Texas state line; and

Eastbound Highway 56 from Clayton, N.M. to Boise City, Okla.

These road closures come after TxDOT on Monday urged drivers to minimize travel as much as possible and otherwise use extra caution on the roadways, due to hazardous conditions brought by the weather system.

Further highway conditions around the Texas Panhandle region can be found here.