BOISE CITY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation report that Northbound and southbound US-385/US-287 are closed between Boise City and the Colorado state line due to a hole in a bridge in a work zone.
According to an ODOT press release, Crews are mobilizing for repairs.
Officials said a notice will be sent when lanes reopen.
