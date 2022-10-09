AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—Officials with the Amarillo District Texas Department of Transportation announced that a portion of SW 9th Avenue between Helium and Soncy road will be closed for approximately two months starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10.

Officals stated that this closure will help facilitate work connecting the new portion of State Loop (SL) to the existing portion at Soncy Road and SW 9th Avenue.

Any drivers needing access to homes on Indian Hills Road will need to first detour to BI-40.

