GOODNIGHT, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead in a wreck east of Goodnight, that according to DPS Sgt. Cindy Barkley.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on US 287.

Sgt. Barkley said this wreck involved two semi-trucks and a vehicle.

TxDOT said multiple lanes were closed at the time of the wreck.

This story will be updated once more information is made available to us.