AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of October 2 include:

On Monday, Oct. 3, the left lane of I-40 westbound will be closed from Whitaker Road to Nelson Street for patching repairs.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 4 and 5, the right lane of I-40 westbound will be closed from Whitaker Road to Nelson Street for patching repairs.

For updates and information on road closures, visit MyHighPlains.com