AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division reported Fillmore Street will be closed at NE 12th Avenue on Thursday, Jan 18.

According to TxDOT officials, there will be a lane shift for bridge phasing change on U.S. Highway 87 and the 15th Ave. bridge. All traffic on Fillmore St. will be detoured from NE 11th Ave. to N Buchanan St.

via Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division

The project is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and officials with TxDOT encouraged drivers to drive with caution and reduce speed through all work zones.

According to TxDOT officials, all projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. Drivers are encouraged by officials to visit the DriveTexas website for the most up-to-date road conditions.