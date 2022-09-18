AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with the Amarillo District Department of Transportation(TxDOT) announced on social media various lane closures for the week of September 18.

According to TxDOT, the following lane closures for the week of September 18 include:

I-40

I-40 eastbound Grand to Whitaker: The left and center lanes will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday for patching.

I-40 westbound Pulman to Grand: The right lane will be closed during the day on Monday and possibly Tuesday for patching.

Coulter Street

Coulter St. Southbound under the I-40 Bridge: The right lane will be closed on Monday.

Coulter St. Southbound under the I-40 Bridge: The left lane will be closed on Tuesday.

Coulter St. Northbound under the I-40 Bridge: The right lane will be closed on Wednesday.

I-27

I-27 Southbound at Western St: The right and center lanes will be closed during daylight hours Monday for patching around the Hillside Overpass.

US-87

US- 87 Southbound: The right lane, from Cherry Ave to Loop 335, will be closed for patching projects. The work will be from Monday to Wednesday. The lane will reopen daily before the close of businesses.

For updates and information on road closures, visit MyHighPlains.com