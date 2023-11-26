AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division reported the upcoming lane closures for the week of Nov. 26.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of Nov. 26 include:

On Thursday, Nov. 30th, the right lane of I-40 eastbound from Hope Road to Soncy Road will be closed from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. for poll installations. The Soncy Road exit ramp will also be closed during this time.

Both directions of U.S. 87 will be reduced to two lanes at the NE 15th Avenue Bridge for bridge deck reconstruction.