AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division reported a portion of SL 335 is scheduled to be closed on Thursday, Jan 18.

According to TxDOT officials, the eastbound off-ramp from SL 335 to RM 106 is scheduled to be closed for drainage installation. TxDOT officials stated the installation work is expected to take one day to complete weather permitting.

via Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division