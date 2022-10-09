AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of October 2 include:

On Monday, Oct. 10, the right lane of I-40 westbound will be closed from Eastern to Nelson streets, TxDOT said the closing is for patching repairs.

On Monday, Oct. 10, the intersection of Amarillo Boulevard westbound at Travis Street will be closed for patching repairs as well. TxDOT said drivers will able to detour to Bonham Street for access to Carver Elementary School.

TxDOT reminds drivers to drive with caution and reduce speed through all work zones. TxDOT states that all projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

