AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of Oct. 31 include:

US 287/ SH 207: The right lane of US 287 will continue to be closed from the US 287/SH 207 intersection north for 1500 linear feet. At SH 207, traffic will be moved over approx. 4’ west and lanes will be narrowed to 11’ wide south to US 287/SH 207 intersection. This is due to subgrade, flex base, and concrete work.



• Amarillo Blvd.: The right lane on Amarillo Blvd. to Grand St. continues to be closed at various

locations for concrete work.

Monday, Oct. 31

• A curve at the intersection of FM 722/ FM 2589, southwest of Dumas will be permanently closed so motorists can use the new T-intersection.

TxDOT reminds drivers to drive with caution and reduce speed through all work zones. All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, and other unexpected events.

For updates and information on road closures, check back with MyHighPlains.com