AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of Oct. 23 include:

Monday, Oct. 24:

The right lane of I-27 northbound will be closed from 45th Avenue to Washington Street beginning for patching repairs.

Wednesday, Oct. 26:

The left and center lanes of I-40 eastbound will be closed from 9 a.m. to Noon, for bridge joint repair.

TxDOT reminds drivers to drive with caution and reduce speed through all work zones. All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, and other unexpected events.

