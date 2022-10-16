AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of October 16 include:

On Sunday, Oct. 16:

On Oct. 16, around 6 p.m. I-40 eastbound will be reduced to one lane at Grand Street while crews remove portable concrete traffic barriers. TxDOT said after I-40 eastbound is complete, I-40 westbound will be reduced to one lane at Grand Street to remove portable concrete traffic barriers.

On Oct. 16, I-40 westbound will also be reduced to one lane at Bell Street while crews install portable concrete traffic barriers according to TxDOT.

On Monday, Oct. 17:

On Oct. 17, at around 8 a.m. the right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed at Grand Street for guardrail installation. TxDOT states that once that is complete, the right lane of I-40 westbound will be closed for guardrail installation.

On Oct. 17, at around 7 p.m., I-40 eastbound will be reduced to one lane at Bell Street, just past Avondale Street, for moving portable concrete traffic barriers.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18:

On Oct. 18, the left lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed at Crockett Street for bridge joint repair in the interchange according to TxDOT.

Updates:

The temporary signals at Coulter Street and State Loop (SL) 335/Hollywood Road are scheduled to convert to permanent signals Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Earlier this afternoon (Friday, Oct. 14), eastbound traffic that was on the SL 335 westbound frontage road from FM 2186 (W. Hollywood) to Soncy was shifted to the newly opened eastbound frontage road, opening this portion of the Loop`s frontage roads to two lanes in each direction. TxDOT reminds drivers to stay aware of traffic pattern changes and drive with caution.

For updates and information on road closures, visit MyHighPlains.com