AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of Nov. 13 include:

Monday

On Nov. 14, the right lane of westbound Amarillo Boulevard will be closed in various locations for 4-6 months as TxDOT’s contractor works on sidewalks, curbs & gutters, and driveways.

The right lane of I-27 northbound will be closed at the Moss/Parker bridge for patching repairs. The I-27 northbound exit ramp at Washington Street also will be closed for a short period of time Monday for patching repairs. Drivers should stay aware and prepare to take other exits while this work is taking place.

Tuesday

Nov. 15, the left lanes of I-27 will be closed in both directions at McCormick Road for bridge joint maintenance.

Wedenesday

Nov. 16, the right lanes of I-27 will be closed in both directions at this same location for bridge joint maintenance.

Officials added that various lane closures throughout the week on FM 2381 in both directions for patching repairs.

TxDOT encourages drivers to drive with caution and reduce speed through all work zones. TxDOT reminds All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, and other unexpected events.