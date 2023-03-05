AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of March 5.

Reported closures for drivers to be aware of include:

The right lane of eastbound I-40 will be closed from Eastern Street to Whitaker Road for patching repairs.

Watch for various lane closures on the US 60 bridge over State Loop (SL) 335 throughout the week for patching repairs and bridge maintenance.

Officials asked drivers to go with caution and reduce speeds through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events.

DriveTexas.org and the live updating traffic hazard map on MyHighPlains.com can be used to track up-to-date road conditions.