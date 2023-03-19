AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of March 19.

Reported closures for drivers to be aware of include:

The left lane of the northbound I-27 frontage road will be closed at 45th Avenue for erosion control work.

The right lane of the westbound I-40 frontage road will be closed between Whitaker Road and Eastern Street for patching repairs.

Watch for various lane closures in both directions of I-40 at Georgia Street for patching repairs under the bridge.

Officials asked drivers to go with caution and reduce speeds through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events.