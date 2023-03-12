AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of March 12.

Reported closures for drivers to be aware of include:

Beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, March 13 through 1 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, 9th Avenue will be closed from Coulter Street to State Loop (SL) 335 to place storm drainage under 9th Avenue.

On Monday, March 13, the right lane of eastbound I-40 and the exit ramp to Bell Street will be closed for edge and slope repair at Avondale Street.

On Monday, March 13, the westbound lane of Cherry Avenue will be closed at US 87 for bridge repair.

On Tuesday, March 14 the northbound lane of RM 1061 will be closed at Amarillo Creek for bridge joint replacement and bridge maintenance, work will move to the southbound lane on Wednesday, March 15.

TxDOT encourages drivers to watch for various lane closures on the westbound I-40 frontage road from Lakeside Drive to Eastern Street for patching repairs.

Officials also said to watch for slow-moving herbicide operations on I-27 and in the downtown interchange. The downtown interchange will be performed overnight to minimize the impact on the traveling public.

Officials asked drivers to go with caution and reduce speeds through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events.