AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of June 4.

Reported closures for drivers to be aware of include:

Eastbound left lanes of LP 335 begin between Western and Georgia and end on the east side of the BNSF overpass for grooving, cleaning, and sealing of the joints.

US 385 and Canadian River in the right and center lanes going southbound for overlay. Traffic will be down to one lane on the northbound side of the bridge.

Officials asked drivers to go with caution and reduce speeds through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events.