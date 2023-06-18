AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of June 19 include:

On Tuesday, the left lane of US 60 eastbound will be closed from SL 335 to FM 1912.

On Wednesday, the northbound right lane of SL 335 will be closed at SH 136.

On Wednesday, the FM 2219 southbound intersection at I-27 will be closed for patching operations. Traffic will be detoured to Rockwell Road southbound and to McCormick Road northbound.

Various lane closures will take place throughout the week on I-40 both north and southbound from Georgia to Coulter for paving.

Officials asked drivers to go with caution and reduce speeds through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events.