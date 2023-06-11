AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of June 11.

Reported closures for drivers to be aware of include:

Starting Monday, June 12 through Tuesday, June 13 the eastbound lane of North Loop 335 will be closed at Ranch-to-Market 1061 for bridge maintenance. Traffic will be detoured off RM 1061 then re-enter the loop on the ramp.

On Wednesday, June 14, various closures will take place on FM 2381 from I-40 to RM 1061 for patching repairs with work expected to be complete on Thursday, June 15.

Various closures for paving operations in Potter County on RM 1061, beginning at the FM 2381 intersection and heading north for 11 miles to US 385. Loop 335 east and westbound over Western Street Southbound side of US 385 over the Canadian River bridge.

Officials asked drivers to go with caution and reduce speeds through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events.