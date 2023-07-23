AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of July 24.

Reported closures for drivers to be aware of include:

Monday – RM 1061 at Loop 335 northbound

Tuesday – US 87 at Amarillo Creek, southbound driving lane

Wednesday – Loop 335 at River Road eastbound driving lane and Loop 335 at SH 136 westbound driving lane

Wednesday – I-40 eastbound driving lane from Helium to Soncy. The on-ramp west of Soncy will be closed as well. Work is expected to take three days.

Officials asked drivers to go with caution and reduce speeds through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events.