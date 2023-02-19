AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of Feb. 18.

Reported closures for drivers to be aware of include:

9th Avenue will be closed from Coulter Street to State Loop (SL) 335 from 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 to 7 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 to place storm drainage under 9th Avenue.

Officials inform residents that TxDOT offices are closed Monday, Feb. 20, in observance of Presidents` Day.

Officials asked drivers to go with caution and reduce speeds through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events.

DriveTexas.org and the live updating traffic hazard map on MyHighPlains.com can be used to track up-to-date road conditions.