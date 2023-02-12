AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of Feb. 12.

Reported closures for drivers to be aware of include:

Tuesday through Thursday, Feb. 14 and 16, various lanes will be closed on the US 60 bridge over State Loop (SL) 335 in both directions for patching repairs.

Beginning Feb. 24 the left lane of the southbound I-27 frontage road will close for approximately six months while crews continue to work on the southbound I-27 retaining wall. Entrance and exit ramps will not be impacted. This closure will allow dump trucks to depart the work area onto the frontage road safely.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, the left lane of northbound I-27 will be closed from the Georgia Street bridge to Washington Street for approximately two hours in the morning, after rush hour for illumination work.

Officials asked drivers to go with caution and reduce speeds through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events.

DriveTexas.org and the live updating traffic hazard map on MyHighPlains.com can be used to track up-to-date road conditions.