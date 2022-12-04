AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of Dec. 4 include:

Monday

On Dec. 5, officials with TxDOT said the traffic signal lights will be in the “up position” and flashing red in every direction at the intersection of Washington Street and FM 1151 (Claude Highway). TxDOT said the current configuration has signals flashing yellow from north to south and flashing red from east to west.

Tuesday

According to TxDOT beginning at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, TxDOT said thier contractor will move traffic to the new southbound State Loop (SL) 335 frontage road.

The detour will take traffic from old Soncy Road to the new Soncy Road, just north of BI-40 to SL 335 southbound to the north until they are past the bridge north of SW 9th Avenue.

The intersection of SW 9th Avenue and the new SL 335 will be open east and west, with two-way traffic all the way through the detour.

This will be in place while our contractor builds the northbound SL 335 frontage road.

Wednesday

On Dec. 7, message boards will be in place to inform area drivers. Watch for various lane closures in both directions on FM 2381 in Potter County for patching repairs. The right lane of BI-40 will be closed at US 60 for patching repairs.

On, Dec. 14 TxDOT officails added that weather permitting, the signals will be fully operational.

TxDOT encourages drivers to drive with caution and reduce speed through all work zones. TxDOT reminds All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, and other unexpected events.