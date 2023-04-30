AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of April 23.

Reported closures for drivers to be aware of include:

On Monday, May 1, the right lane of westbound State Loop (SL) 335 at River Road will be closed for patching work and the left lane will be closed on Tuesday, May 2.

Throughout the week, overlay work will continue on the southeastern portion of eastbound SL 335. Traffic will be reduced to one lane starting just before Western Street and continuing to the Georgia Street overpass.

Beginning Wednesday, May 3, watch for various lane closures on US 60 from SL 335 to FM 1912 for seal coat operations.

Officials asked drivers to go with caution and reduce speeds through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events.