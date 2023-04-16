AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of April 16.

Reported closures for drivers to be aware of include:

the left and center lanes of westbound I-40 will be closed at Soncy Road for bridge deck repair. TxDOT said lanes will be closed after the morning commute and are expected to reopen by Noon that same day. On Monday, April 17, TxDOT said the right shoulder of westbound I-40 will also be closed from Ross Street to Arthur Street for edge repair work.

Officials asked drivers to go with caution and reduce speeds through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events.