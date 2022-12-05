AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As seen on the Roy McCoy Downtown Tower Camera and by MyHighPlains.com staff, traffic along northbound I-27 was impacted on Monday morning after what appeared to be a wreck on the road headed into Downtown Amarillo.

According to MyHighPlains.com staff, traffic appeared to be delayed along I-27 in the area of Washington, headed northbound into Downtown Amarillo at around 7 a.m. on Monday. The Amarillo Police Department described the incident as “a multiple vehicle accident” that was impacting all northbound lanes of I-27 near the interchange.

Additionally, MyHighPlains.com staff noted what appeared to be another wreck in the area of northbound I-27 and 26th.

Drivers in the area should be aware of first responders on or near the roadways in the area of the I-27 and I-40 interchange and expect delays or possible detours.