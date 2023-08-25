Update: Friday at 7:30 a.m.

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Fire-Rescue reported on social media that I-40 is now open in both direction after traffic was delayed on eastbound I-40 near Cadillac Ranch on Friday morning due to a two-vehicle accident.

Original Story:

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Fire-Rescue announced on social media that traffic was delayed on eastbound I-40 in front of Cadillac Ranch at around 6:40 a.m. on Friday morning due to a two-vehicle accident.

PCFR added that the community should expect traffic delays and drive with caution in the area, and be aware of possible emergency personnel on or near the roadway.