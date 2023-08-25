Update: Friday at 7:30 a.m.
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Fire-Rescue reported on social media that I-40 is now open in both direction after traffic was delayed on eastbound I-40 near Cadillac Ranch on Friday morning due to a two-vehicle accident.
Original Story:
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Fire-Rescue announced on social media that traffic was delayed on eastbound I-40 in front of Cadillac Ranch at around 6:40 a.m. on Friday morning due to a two-vehicle accident.
PCFR added that the community should expect traffic delays and drive with caution in the area, and be aware of possible emergency personnel on or near the roadway.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.
Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.
Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.