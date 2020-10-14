Traffic Alert: I-40 reduced to one lane at Western Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Transportation, westbound I-40 has been reduced to one lane at Western Street while crews place concrete traffic barriers.
Traffic is currently backed up, the same is expected for eastbound traffic as well.
It is advised that drivers find alternate routes, if possible, and otherwise drive with caution in the area and expect delays.
