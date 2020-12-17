South US Highway 287 and I-40 eastbound split shut down

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas DPS Road Report Twitter, Potter County’s south US Highway 287 and I-40 eastbound split is shut down.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
