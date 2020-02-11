Safety tips to keep in mind when driving in the snow

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — While walking outside you may have noticed the snowy and icy roads.

Before you head out you may consider making a safety kit with necessities like a flashlight, bottled water, batteries, and anything else you may need in case you get stranded.

If it becomes hard to see the National Weather Service in Amarillo and TxDOT said to pull over and keep your hazards light on so that other drivers know you are there.

Before leaving the house it is also a good idea to let someone know where you will be going in case an emergency comes up or you need assistance getting home.

