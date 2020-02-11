1  of  34
Adrian ISD Alternative Solutions Clinic Bovina ISD Boys Ranch ISD Bushland ISD Channing ISD Claude ISD Clovis Municipal Schools Dalhart ISD Dimmitt ISD Eastern New Mexico University Farwell ISD Follett ISD Fort Elliott ISD Friona ISD Happy ISD Hart ISD Hartley ISD House Municipal Schools Lazbuddie ISD Nazareth ISD Portales Municipal Schools Pringle-Morse ISD Silverton ISD Spring Creek ISD St. Anthony's - Dalhart St. Laurence Parish Texline ISD Tucumcari Municipal Schools Tulia ISD Vega ISD Walcott ISD Wildorado ISD Yarbrough Public Schools

Safety tips to keep in mind when driving in the snow

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — While walking outside you may have noticed the snowy and icy roads.

Before you head out you may consider making a safety kit with necessities like a flashlight, bottled water, batteries, and anything else you may need in case you get stranded.

If it becomes hard to see the National Weather Service in Amarillo and TxDOT said to pull over and keep your hazards light on so that other drivers know you are there.

Before leaving the house it is also a good idea to let someone know where you will be going in case an emergency comes up or you need assistance getting home.

