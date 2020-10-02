Road repair scheduled for downtown Dalhart

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2020 file photo, early rush hour traffic rolls along I-10 in Phoenix. Traffic deaths in the U.S. fell for the third straight year in 2019, the government’s road safety agency said Thursday, Oct. 1. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the downward trend is continuing into this year with people driving fewer miles due to the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) says repairs are scheduled for the week of Oct. 12 on 7th Street in downtown Dalhart.

The ‘mill and fill’ operation, according to TxDOT, will reduce 7th Street to one lane in each direction, from Denver Ave. to US 87 (Railroad Street) and Tennessee Avenue.

The work could take up to three weeks, reportedly, weather permitting.

TxDOT reminds drivers to slow down and expect delays while traveling through the construction zone.

More from MyHighPlains.com: