Road repair scheduled for downtown Dalhart

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) says repairs are scheduled for the week of Oct. 12 on 7th Street in downtown Dalhart.
The ‘mill and fill’ operation, according to TxDOT, will reduce 7th Street to one lane in each direction, from Denver Ave. to US 87 (Railroad Street) and Tennessee Avenue.
The work could take up to three weeks, reportedly, weather permitting.
TxDOT reminds drivers to slow down and expect delays while traveling through the construction zone.
