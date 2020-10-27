Road closure due to ongoing water main break repair

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo has announced a road closure from Pierce Street to Grant Street near the intersection of 26th Avenue and Buchanan Street, due to a repair project that is ongoing.

The repair project is due to a 12-inch water main break at Buchanan Street and 26th Avenue, and the railroad underpass at 27th Avenue will remain closed for the duration of the project.

Motorist are asked to drive carefully through the area.

The city says traffic on 26th and 27th Avenue could resume as normal on Thursday.

