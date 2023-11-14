AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department said that officials are investigating after an unoccupied vehicle was hit by a train early Tuesday morning in the northeast Amarillo area.

According to the police department, officers responded to the area around Southeast 9th Avenue and South Grant Street at about 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday after a call about a car that was hit by an oncoming train. The car that had been left on the train tracks was found to be unoccupied, according to police, with no witnesses in the area reporting having seen anyone leaving the scene of the crash.

Police noted that there were no reports of injuries after the crash, though there was also no information immediately available about the driver or why the car was left on the tracks.