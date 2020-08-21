New traffic patterns along I-40 East as bridge construction continues

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Drivers that frequent I-40 east of downtown will notice some changes through the construction zone where bridges at Whitaker Road, Lakeside Drive, and Pullman Road are being replaced, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation.

Starting Friday, Aug. 21, the process of moving traffic will be conducted in phases over about a week.

According to TxDOT:

Open the newly-constructed westbound mainlanes to access from the frontage road. This traffic will proceed west until merging with existing westbound traffic between Whitaker Road and Eastern Street.

Finish construction on the eastbound temporary entrance ramp at Whitaker Road.

Move the westbound traffic off existing mainlanes to the new construction for removal of concrete traffic barriers once eastbound entrance ramp construction is complete.

“The final step is to move eastbound traffic to the new westbound side in order to start construction on the Whitaker and Lakeside eastbound bridges,” says Amarillo Area Engineer Corky Neukam. “I ask for everyone’s continued patience and extra attention in this construction zone, particularly during this phasic of traffic.”

The project, which spans approximately 4.26 miles along the I-40 corridor, will ultimately improve traffic operations, mobility, and safety.

Project completion is anticipated for September 2022.

