Lane closures for the week of May 17, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of May 17, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Watch for crews performing edge work at the following locations:

• On Monday, May 18, crews will make patching repairs in the westbound acceleration lane on RM 1061 from State Loop (SL) 335 northbound.

• On Tuesday, May 19, crews will make patching repairs on SL 335 westbound in the area of North Coulter Rd.

• On Wednesday, May 20, crews will make patching repairs on FM 1719 (Western St.), north of SL 335.

• Various lanes will be closed in both directions on the Amarillo Blvd. frontage roads for seal coat operations.

• I-27 northbound will be reduced to one lane from 45th Ave. to Moss St. for patching repairs.

• Watch for slow-moving herbicide operations along the I-27 and I-40 corridors.

• BI-40 (Amarillo Boulevard) is reduced to one lane in both directions from Soncy Road to the I-40 underpass as work on that portion of the loop project progresses.

Ongoing Lane Closures:

• Crews will be performing culvert work, closing the shoulders on SL 335 between Eastern St. and Northside Drive and on US 87 between N. Fain Ranch Rd. and the BNSF railroad bridge.

• On US 87, expect various lane closures in both directions throughout the week in the following areas as crews make upgrades to cable barriers and guardrails:

o 15th Avenue and southbound Pierce Street

o Hastings Avenue and southbound SL 434

o Oak Drive and northbound 24th Avenue

• Starting Monday, May 18, I-40 westbound traffic in Vega will once again be shifted to the eastbound side until bridge demolition is complete.

