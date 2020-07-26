Lane closures for the week of July 26, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of July 26, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Patching repairs:

•On Monday, July 27 crews will make patching repairs on FM 1912 eastbound between Folsom Road and Webb Road.

•On Tuesday, July 28, the left and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed at Paramount Drive for patching repairs.

•On Tuesday and Wednesday, July 28 and 29, crews will make patching repairs on State Loop (SL) 335 eastbound between N. Coulter Drive and Hester Road.

•On Wednesday, July 28, the right and center lanes of I-40 will be closed in both directions from Eastern Street to Nelson Street for patching repairs.

Expect the following closures as bridge work continues:

•The right lane of US 87 is closed in both directions at SL 335 through Tuesday, July 28.

•The right lane of US 60 westbound is closed through July 31 at Tierra Blanca Creek.

•The shoulder of US 87 at Sand Creek between N. Fain Ranch Road and the BNSF railroad bridge is closed.

•I-27 and SL 335 (Hollywood Road)

•Watch for various lane closures in both directions of the I-27 frontage roads while crews clean around bridges and intersections.

Lanes closed for concrete work:

•Expect daily lane closures on the I-27 southbound frontage road just south of SL 335 for concrete work.

•On I-27 southbound, expect daily lane closures in the right lane over SL 335 for concrete placement.

Other Work:

On Monday, July 27, traffic will be moved from the outside lane of I-27 northbound to the inside lane starting at the SL 335 overpass to Bell Street to complete new overlay on the inside lanes.

The Bell Street exit ramp and the entrance ramp from SL 335 are expected to reopen.

The shoulder of SL 335 eastbound will be closed at Hester Road on Thursday, July 30, while crews work in the guardrail area.

More from MyHighPlains.com: