Lane closure report for weeks of June 30 and July 7

The Texas Department of Transporation provides us with a list of the weekly lane closure reports. This is for the weeks of June 30 and July 7.

Starting Monday, July 1, the westbound I-40 frontage road will be reduced to one lane between Lakeside Drive and Whitaker Road for excavation and wall construction. This is a Monday through Friday daytime closure that will be in place for the next several weeks.

Motorists are reminded that the Whitaker Road intersection under I-40 is an “All-Way Stop” condition while bridge work continues at that location.

Watch for mowing and weed eating operations along I-27, I-40, Amarillo Boulevard, and US 87/287 within the city limits. The majority of this work will be completed by July 4.

City contract mowers will also be in the areas of US 87 from the State Loop 335 intersection to FM 1719.

Crews will be working on vegetation management around guardrails at the I-40/I-27 downtown interchange.

On the southbound I-27 frontage road, expect various lane closures between FM 2219 and Rockwell Road for patching.

Sign work, pothole repair work, and spot mowing will continue next week in portions of Potter County.

Sealcoat operations will continue on SL 335. Expect various lane and ramp closures from US 87 to Amarillo Boulevard.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.