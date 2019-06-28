Lakeside Drive bridge demolition starts tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Lakeside Drive will be closed at Interstate 40 for bridge demolition starting tonight.

The Texas Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers of a bridge demolition starting at 7 p.m. tonight and lasting until 6 a.m. Monday, July 1.

Lakeside Drive on I-40 will be closed due to the westbound demolition.

Detour signage will be in place and the turnarounds at Lakeside Drive will also remain closed.

This work is part of multiple bridge reconstruction projects designed to meet today’s transportation needs by increasing bridge clearances and weight capacity.