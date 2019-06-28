Lakeside Drive bridge demolition starts tonight

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Road Work___383e74b3-898c-4e12-a605-eb72494f73f3_1501540604896.png

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Lakeside Drive will be closed at Interstate 40 for bridge demolition starting tonight.

The Texas Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers of a bridge demolition starting at 7 p.m. tonight and lasting until 6 a.m. Monday, July 1.

Lakeside Drive on I-40 will be closed due to the westbound demolition.

Detour signage will be in place and the turnarounds at Lakeside Drive will also remain closed.

This work is part of multiple bridge reconstruction projects designed to meet today’s transportation needs by increasing bridge clearances and weight capacity.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss