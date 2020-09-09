I-40 traffic switch delayed due to weather according to TXDOT

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to Texas Department of Transportation in Amarillo, the unseasonably cold, wet weather that is expected to continue through Wednesday has delayed a traffic switch that was scheduled for later this week on I-40. All part of the progress being made on the reconstruction of six bridges at Whitaker Road, Lakeside Drive and Pullman Road.

The new bridges on I-40 westbound have been completed and all traffic will be diverted to these new bridges. This will impact both directions of travel starting in the early evening on Sunday, Sept. 13.

The movement of traffic to the new lanes will continue through Wednesday, Sept. 16, and motorists should expect delays and shifting traffic patterns.

I-40 westbound traffic from the Pullman Road entrance ramp to Eastern Street will be reduced to one lane during this time. Eastbound traffic will also be reduced to one lane starting at 7 p.m. each night.

Weather permitting, the traffic detour will be completed in time for the morning commute on Thursday, Sept. 17. All traffic will be on the new westbound bridges with traffic opened to two lanes in each direction.

This traffic configuration will remain in place until the conclusion of the project, which is expected in November 2021. This includes the construction of two more new bridges on I-40 eastbound.

As weather permits, TxDOT’s contractor will work 24 hours a day in an effort to minimize the impact to the traveling public. The public is asked to drive with extra caution during this traffic switch and be mindful of the construction zone speed limits.

