FM 1912 Closed due to Semi fire near Tyson Plant

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DPS is reporting a truck tractor/ semi-trailer fire caught fire while traveling on FM 1912 near the Tyson plant.

The fire has been put out and there were no injuries.

FM 1912 is currently closed in both directions from Webb road all the way to the Tyson plant.

The roads will be closed until the scene can be cleared.

Travelers need to take an alternate route to access the plant. The plant can be accessed from FM192 and I-40 or US 60 and FM 1912.

