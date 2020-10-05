First responders at scene of major accident at SE 10th and S. Lincoln

Traffic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — First responders are at the scene of a major accident at SE 10th Ave. and S. Lincoln Street.

Amarillo Police said traffic is being affected.

You are asked to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

