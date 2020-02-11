DPS encouraging drivers to use caution while on icy, snowy roads

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DPS is encouraging people to use caution on the roads. The Texas Department of Public Safety is recommending you stay off the roads this evening, and offered some tips for you if you do have to travel.

In order to stay safe on the road, drive a bit under the speed limit. Accelerating slowly after a stoplight and giving space between you and the next driver.

If you see an officer stopped on the side of the road take extra caution. Recently, two first responders in Lubbock lost their lives due to icy conditions.

DPS Sgt. Cindy Barkley said driver safety can not only impact you but also others around you.

“Just like the incidents in Lubbock, if you see red flashing lights, don’t wait until you get to them to slow down. Start slowing down immediately,” said Sgt. Barkley.

Regardless of the car you may drive, give yourself ample time to get to your destination in these conditions.

If you see an accident, call the authorities once you are safely stopped and able to help others in need.

Sgt. Barkley also says to bring a blanket and snacks with you, and charge your phone in case you do find yourself in an unfortunate situation.

