Downtown parking grace period ends Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The grace period for the paid downtown parking program ends Monday, June 3.

The City of Amarillo said only warnings have been issued for parking violations, but parking enforcement will begin writing citations for vehicles that have not paid through the ParkMobile system.

Paid parking in downtown is Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no paid parking downtown in the evenings or on weekends. The required fee for parking is $1 per hour. The paid parking boundary is from S.E. Third Ave. to the north; S. Johnson Street to the east; S.E. 10th to the south and S. Taylor to the west (between Fourth Ave. and Ninth Ave.)

The ParkMobile app is free to download and available for both iPhone and Android devices. You can also call 1-877-727-5953 to pay through an automated voice system.

For questions regarding the paid parking program, contact Jonni Glick with Amarillo Municipal Court at (806) 378-4224. The email address is parking@amarillo.gov.