AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Eastbound I-40 just east of Wildorado is blocked due to a wreck, that according to our crew at the scene.

The eastbound access road is open.

First responders are on scene working to clear the roadway.

Our crew said the trailer of a semi-truck appears to have caught fire.

We are working to get more information from officials.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for updates.