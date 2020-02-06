1  of  21
Closings and Delays
Alan MCCARTY MD and John Murrell MD Amarillo College Amarillo Heart Group Amarillo Medical Specialists Amarillo Surgical Group BBB serving the Texas Panhandle BSA Advanced Wound Care BSA Family Medical Clinic BSA Outpatient Therapy Cardiology Center of Amarillo Central Baptist Church - Clovis Central Church of Christ - amarillo Eastern New Mexico University First Baptist Church - Amarillo Hope Choice Pregnancy Center Office of Brian Wilson, DDS in Canyon Optimal Physical Therapy Pantex TTUHSC WOMEN’S HEALTHCARE ASSOCIATES Xpress Eyecare

Crews working accident on I-27 near Sundown

Traffic
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews are responding to an accident on I-27 just south of Amarillo.

According to our crews on the scene, southbound traffic on I-27 is being diverted at the Sundown exit.

Our crew said one vehicle has rolled onto its side and another is in the barrow ditch.

We are working to get more information and will update when it is available.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss